City of Tucson announces upcoming Disability Pride Day celebration

TUCSON (KVOA) – The City of Tucson has announced it will be hosting Tucson’s Disability Pride Day on Dec. 3.
The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Morris K. Udall Center Carol West Senior Addition, located at 7200 East Tanque Verde Rd.
Tucson’s Disability Pride Day coincides with International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a United Nations initiative to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities, while also raising awareness about their situation(s).
Activities will include adaptive sports workshops, art exhibits, music, poetry, food and refreshments, comedic performances from disabled community members and more.
A partnership between the City of Tucson and Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports (SAAS) will allow for community businesses, foundations, and individual donors to support the event.
Donation checks can be mailed to: Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports, 2610 East Croyden St. Tucson AZ 85716
For more information or for those interested in donating online, please visit this link.