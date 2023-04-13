Cinema Tucsón presents one of the top anticipated foreign films of 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Cinema Tucsón announces the Arizona premiere of Martínez, a “poignant comedy” shot in the city of Guadalajara.
The film will screen on Wednesday, April 19th, at 7pm at the Fox Tucson Theatre, and will be followed by a Q&A with writer-director, Lorena Padilla.
Here is a brief summary of the film:
“Martínez tells the story of a lonely and grumpy old man who leads a monotonous life working as an accountant. One day, he is forced to face the fact that he is about to retire when Pablo, the guy that is going to replace him, starts working next to him.
While his stability is suddenly threatened, his neighbor, a woman around his age, is found dead in her home after several days. Although he never met her, little by little Martínez uncovers details about the woman, a process that positively impacts his behavior, prompting his co-worker to think he has a new girlfriend.
Facing a personal crisis, his neighbor’s death ultimately makes Martínez realize that his life is still ahead of him.”
Martínez was selected in IONCINEMA.com’s list of Top 200 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2023.
Cinema Tucsón is programmed by Carlos A. Gutiérrez and Vicky Westover and is presented by Cinema Tropical and the UA Center for Latin American Studies, in partnership with the Fox Tucson Theatre and the Consulate General of Mexico in Tucson.
