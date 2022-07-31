Church prays for man convicted of arson

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 600 PM MST. * At 521 PM MST, a cluster of severe thunderstorm was located near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Vail, South Tucson, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National Park East, Summit, Rita Ranch and Seven Falls. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH