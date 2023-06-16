Celebrate Juneteenth with these events

Blax Friday and the Hotel Congress will be hosting the Juneteenth Jam on Saturday June 17.
The event starts at 7:30PM and will include Prime Society, Dj Impeccable, Natho Lotus, and an after party DJ set by Fat Tony
All ages are welcome before 10pm but the event is 21+ after that.
Tickets are $10 presale/$15 door.
Save your ticket and show it at the Juneteenth Market on Sunday, June 18th at 2pm at the Carriage House to be entered into a raffle for a free hotel night at the Downtown Clifton!
For more information visit: BlaxFriday.com
Also on Saturday, Kino Sports Complex is celebrating freedom with live entertainment, food trucks, a car show and more! The event runs from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
You can find more information at TucsonJune19.org
