Big Stories: The 70's & 80's

As we celebrate KVOA's 70th anniversary, we reflect back on the big stories that made national news.
We start with some of the most memorable ones from the 70's and 80's.
"Whether or not their president is a crook, well I'm not a crook," said President Richard Nixon.
In 1973 the Watergate break-in led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.
The Washington Post's Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein uncovered links to the White House and Nixon's re-election campaign.
Also in 1973, Roe versus Wade:
The Supreme Court handed down a historic decision about abortion and ruled unconstitutional a Texas state law that prohibited abortion.
In 1980 John Lennon was shot and killed while coming back home from the recording studio with his wife Yoko Ono.
Lennon was a global icon, known across continents for his lyrics, charm, and tea-shade sunglasses.
Lastly, the demolition of the Berlin was in 1989. This happened after five million people got together in East Berlin to protest.
The wall divided communist East Germany from West Germany. The collapse helped define a new world order.
