Bear sighted near Ft. Lowell Park

TUCSON (KVOA)- A young black bear has been sighted as recently as today on Tucson's northside. According to Arizona Game and Fish Tucson, it's one of four bears recently spotted in Southern Arizona.
"We had a bear in a backyard in Safford drinking from a water source. We had a bear that attacked a horse in Benson. the bear that is in the Catalina foothills right now to our knowledge. And most recently a bear electrocuted up a utility pole north of Wilcox today," said Mark Hart, Public Information Officer for Arizona Game and Fish Tucson.
Bear sightings are routine but Game and Fish says the most recent cases are likely driven by the hot, dry conditions across the area. Southern Arizona is in the midst of a long-term drought. "We're actually seeing some of the most dry conditions we've had in a long time. So far, 57 days without rain so it kind of make sense to see things like bears coming off the mountains to look for water and food," said News 4 Tucson Meteorologist, Daniel McFarland.
Hart said the young bear is two to three years old and recently became separated from its mother. The young black bear was seen Monday at Fort Lowell Park and Tuesday near Craycroft and Sunrise. "We feel this bear is a good candidate for relocation because its behavior has been normal other than it being in the wrong place at the wrong time. It hasn't menaced anybody , it hasn't attempted to enter residence or peered into window," Hart said. If Game and Fish can catch the bear, it could be relocated to the back country.
Hart said the last time a bear was spotted close to town was in 2018 when a mother and bear cub were sighted at La Paloma.
If you see a bear, wave your arms, shout and try to haze it away. Then call Arizona Game and Fish at 623-236-7201. You can also donate water to Arizona wildlife by texting SENDWATER to 41444.