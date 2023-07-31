Around 99 thousand Arizona children could lose their child care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Stressful times for parents in our state that rely on childcare centers.
It's estimated that 99,000 children here in Arizona could lose their childcare.
That's according to one analysis by the Think Tank The Century Foundation.
Eric Bucher is the Executive Director of Arizona Association for the Education of Young Children.
"The biggest challenge we're facing is the fiscal cliff that will happen once federal childcare relief funds end starting in September of 2023 & sunset by September of 2024," he said.
Federal Covid-19 funds invested nationwide were set aside to help stabilize the childcare network.
According to the Arizona Department of economic security, Arizona's child care and development fund received a temporary allocation increase of $1.3 billion from those federal dollars.
Now, those funds will be starting to expire come September.
"What that means is more closed classrooms longer wait lists for families, families not being able to access quality care, families making decisions about having to stay home instead of working," said Bucher.
In one survey done by the national branch of Bucher's organization, Half of child care centers surveyed in Arizona reported they'll have to raise tuition when the grant ends.
