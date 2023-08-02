Arizona Professor developing safety framework for autonomous car crashes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Autonomous car crashes are a problem we have seen on the roadways in Arizona.
It cost a woman her life.
Here in Arizona, the first autonomous vehicle crash took place back in 2018.
"Autonomous vehicle technology needs to be a part of the solution to car accidents, not the problem," said Dr. Junfeng Zhao.
An NTSB report found Uber's self-driving car couldn't decide what a woman was as she was walking her bike across Mill Avenue in Tempe.
The safety driver wasn't paying attention and neither the driver nor the car stopped before hitting and killing the woman.
Doctor Junfeng Zhao is an assistant professor at the School of Engineering at Arizona State.
Zhao is working to accomplish a driver's test for self-driving vehicles.
"How does the vehicle perceive the environment? Does it have a reasonable amount of information extracted from the environment? How does the vehicle process that information?" Asked Zhao.
Zhao is hoping those guidelines could be developed through a pilot study and make it to regulations, saving lives.
