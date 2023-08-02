 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Arizona Professor developing safety framework for autonomous car crashes

Car factory

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Autonomous car crashes are a problem we have seen on the roadways in Arizona.

It cost a woman her life.

Here in Arizona, the first autonomous vehicle crash took place back in 2018.

"Autonomous vehicle technology needs to be a part of the solution to car accidents, not the problem," said Dr. Junfeng Zhao.

An NTSB report found Uber's self-driving car couldn't decide what a woman was as she was walking her bike across Mill Avenue in Tempe.

The safety driver wasn't paying attention and neither the driver nor the car stopped before hitting and killing the woman.

Doctor Junfeng Zhao is an assistant professor at the School of Engineering at Arizona State.

Zhao is working to accomplish a driver's test for self-driving vehicles.

"How does the vehicle perceive the environment? Does it have a reasonable amount of information extracted from the environment? How does the vehicle process that information?" Asked Zhao.

Zhao is hoping those guidelines could be developed through a pilot study and make it to regulations, saving lives.

