Arizona is selling off 2,000 containers from Ducey's DIY border wall, one year later

TUCSON (KVOA) — This time 1 year ago, Republican Governor Doug Ducey started stacking shipping containers at the border to keep migrants out.
Now, Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs is selling the containers.
She still has a long way to go to cover the cost of Ducey's do it yourself wall.
The Hobbs Administration is trying to sell these containers but they're not flying off the shelves.
She inherited the shipping containers after Ducey took down his do-it-yourself wall.
In his final months in office last year, Republican Governor Doug Ducey stacked dozens of empty shipping containers in Yuma and Cochise Counties along the Mexico border.
"Arizona filled the gap literally," Ducey had said.
According to the state department of administration, 2,218 containers were available in June.
"What I've said about the shipping containers from day one is that they are a political stunt," Hobbs added.
Just 114 have been sold, for a total of $192,000.
The price tag to buy, install and remove the containers at the border was one thousand times that amount.
A reported 200 million dollars.
That price tag could climb.
The containers' installation damaged the environment.
A Judge will decide what the state must do to restore it.