Anchored in Tradition

Anchored in Tradition: Sean Mooney's Cheesy Broccoli Casserole

  Updated
  • 0
Hello everybody, and welcome to Casa Mooney!

Sean Mooney has got a great recipe that you can make as a side dish. It is called Mooney's cheesy broccoli casserole.

Here’s the recipe:

  • 1 ½ pound of frozen Broccoli Florets
  • 16 oz (1 pound) Original Velveeta Cheese
  • 2-4 Jackets Ritz Crackers
  • 1 can (10.5 oz) Cream of Chicken Soup
  • 1 can (10.5 oz) Cream of Mushroom Soup
  • 2 sticks Salted Butter

How to prepare:

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 20 minutes.
  • Prepare broccoli florets, Steam (or follow packaging instructions).
  • In a saucepan, combine Cream of Chicken soup, Cream of Mushroom soup and Velveeta Cheese. Cook at low heat until the cheese is melted.
  • In a bowl, crush Ritz Crackers to desired size and combine with sticks of melted butter.
  • Combine prepared broccoli and soup mix in a casserole dish.
  • Top with crackers and butter mixture.
  • Bake at 350 degrees in the oven for 20 minutes or until the topping is golden brown.
  • Serves 4-6 people.

Enjoy! Happy Holidays!

Tags

