Anchored in Tradition: Sean Mooney's Cheesy Broccoli Casserole

Hello everybody, and welcome to Casa Mooney!
Sean Mooney has got a great recipe that you can make as a side dish. It is called Mooney's cheesy broccoli casserole.
Here’s the recipe:
- 1 ½ pound of frozen Broccoli Florets
- 16 oz (1 pound) Original Velveeta Cheese
- 2-4 Jackets Ritz Crackers
- 1 can (10.5 oz) Cream of Chicken Soup
- 1 can (10.5 oz) Cream of Mushroom Soup
- 2 sticks Salted Butter
How to prepare:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 20 minutes.
- Prepare broccoli florets, Steam (or follow packaging instructions).
- In a saucepan, combine Cream of Chicken soup, Cream of Mushroom soup and Velveeta Cheese. Cook at low heat until the cheese is melted.
- In a bowl, crush Ritz Crackers to desired size and combine with sticks of melted butter.
- Combine prepared broccoli and soup mix in a casserole dish.
- Top with crackers and butter mixture.
- Bake at 350 degrees in the oven for 20 minutes or until the topping is golden brown.
- Serves 4-6 people.
Enjoy! Happy Holidays!