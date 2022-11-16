Anchored in Tradition: Monica's Crispy Shredded Beef Tacos with Avocado Cilantro Salsa

News 4 Tucson Anchor Monica Garcia shows us this dish that takes 10 minutes to prepare: Crispy Shredded Beef Tacos with Avocado Cilantro Salsa.
The dish works best if you already have leftover meat in the fridge. It also works with shredded chicken, or ground beef, but for this recipe we are using shredded beef.
The shredded beef was slowed cooked. You can use either Shoulder Roast or Chuck Roast.
Shredded Beef Tacos:
Corn Tortillas (microwave them)
Directions:
- Microwave the corn tortillas.
- In a skillet over medium heat with oil, fry the tacos about a minute on each side, until they are nice and crispy.
- Put them on a plate with a napkin to allow the oil to drain out.
Avocado Cilantro Salsa:
Ingredients:
- 2-3 avocado
- Cilantro
- tub of sour cream
- 5 limes
- salt and pepper
- 1-2 Jalapenos
Directions:
- Blend all the ingredients, adjust to your taste or spice liking.
Tips:
- The lime juice will help keep the sauce fresh through the next day.
- You can add lettuce, cotija cheese or shredded cheese.