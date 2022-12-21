Anchored in Tradition: Matt Brode's Oyster Cream Cheese Dip

News 4 Tucson Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode shows us his low carb Oyster Cream Cheese Dip that doesn't take that long to put together.
Ingredients:
- One block of cream cheese, you can put it in the microwave to soften it, or keep it out
- Smoked can of oysters, you can take out the oil if you don't like a fishier taste
- One lemon
- Salt and pepper
- Dill
Instructions:
1. Put the block of cream cheese in a bowl
2. Add the smoked can oysters
3. Mix it together
4. Zest some lemon
5. Cut the lemon, and add some lemon juice
6. Add some dill
7. Add salt and pepper
8. Serve on a platter with your choice of cucumbers or crackers