Anchored in Tradition- Destiny’s Banana Pudding

One of my favorite go-to dishes for just about any occasion is banana pudding! I’m from Arkansas, and it’s a southern staple. It’s also a great choice to bring to your Thanksgiving festivities.
What you will need:
5-7 sliced bananas
1 box of Nilla wafers
8 oz. block of cream cheese
14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk
4 oz. package of instant vanilla pudding mix
3 cups milk, you will want 2% or higher
2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
Cool Whip to put on top
Instructions:
First things first, make sure your cream cheese is at room temperature. Then you will mix the cream cheese with pudding mix, milk, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla extract. Make sure it’s all mixed together well.
Next, you will take a large bowl and start layering. Place wafers on the bottom until the bottom layer is covered.
Then you add in a layer of sliced bananas.
Finally, pour in some of your pudding mixture, and spread it out until it covers your bananas.
Repeat steps 2-4 until your bowl is full.
Once your bowl is full: add a layer of wafers on top to make it nice and pretty.
Put in the fridge for at least 1 to 2 hours.
Finally, when you’re ready to serve, add Cool Whip, and you’re ready to go.