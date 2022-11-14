Anchored in Tradition: Shea's Pumpkin Sugar Cookies

Here is News 4 Tucson Meteorologist Shea Sorenson's recipe for pumpkin sugar cookies, perfect for fall and sure to satisfy your holiday sweet tooth.
All you need is 5 ingredients including pumpkin spice, sugar cookie dough, cream cheese, pure pumpkin and powdered sugar.
Once that is all mixed together, place your servings onto a cookie sheet by the tablespoon full.
Put them in the oven set to 350 degrees and leave them in there for about 14-16 minutes.
Last but not least, mix the powdered sugar and cream cheese together to make the frosting!
They’re pretty but most importantly, they taste so good!
Ingredients:
- 1 roll (16.5 oz) Pillsbury refrigerated sugar cookies
- 2 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice
- 1/2 cup canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
- 1 package (8 oz) cream cheese
- 3 cups powdered sugar
Directions:
Heat oven to 350°F. In large bowl, break up cookie dough. Add pumpkin pie spice and pumpkin. Beat with electric mixer on medium speed until well blended.
Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.
Bake 14 to 16 minutes. Cool on pan 5 minutes; remove to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in medium microwavable bowl, microwave cream cheese, uncovered on High 40 to 60 seconds, stirring every 30 seconds, until softened. Stir in powdered sugar until smooth. Spread on cookies.