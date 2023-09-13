An Arizona woman shares her story of getting stuck in flood waters

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 130 PM MST.

* At 1241 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vail, or 9
miles southeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving northeast
at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Corona De
Tucson, Saguaro National Park East, Summit, Rita Ranch, and Seven
Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
and northwestern Cochise Counties through 100 PM MST...

At 1212 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque
Verde, Vail, East Sahuarita, Summit, Corona De Tucson, Tucson
International Airport, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch, San
Xavier Mission, and Redington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

An Arizona woman shares her story of getting stuck in flood waters

flooded-car

Tucson Fire Department

 By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCON, Ariz. (KVOA) - An Arizona woman shared her horrific story after she was swept away by flood waters.

Tucson residents know about this experience quite well, getting caught in floodwaters during monsoon.

Even after two weeks of Bonnie Schemp's car being stuck in floodwater her disfigured car still has water in the glove box and cup holders from that day.

Schemp was on her way home from her brand-new job. In the blink of an eye, she felt like the car was being pulled by the water. Not only is it a scary experience for drivers but it can also be a costly one because of the damage it causes to our vehicles.

We want to remind you that the stupid motorist law holds drivers accountable for expenses incurred during emergency rescue operations in flood-prone areas.

"When that pickup truck came floating toward me, and there was a guy on the bridge, I handed him my bag; I said, 'here's my ID if I don't get out," Schemp said.

