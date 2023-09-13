An Arizona woman shares her story of getting stuck in flood waters

TUCON, Ariz. (KVOA) - An Arizona woman shared her horrific story after she was swept away by flood waters.
Tucson residents know about this experience quite well, getting caught in floodwaters during monsoon.
Even after two weeks of Bonnie Schemp's car being stuck in floodwater her disfigured car still has water in the glove box and cup holders from that day.
Schemp was on her way home from her brand-new job. In the blink of an eye, she felt like the car was being pulled by the water. Not only is it a scary experience for drivers but it can also be a costly one because of the damage it causes to our vehicles.
We want to remind you that the stupid motorist law holds drivers accountable for expenses incurred during emergency rescue operations in flood-prone areas.
"When that pickup truck came floating toward me, and there was a guy on the bridge, I handed him my bag; I said, 'here's my ID if I don't get out," Schemp said.