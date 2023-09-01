An Arizona woman living in Florida shares her experience of Hurricane Idalia

Shannon Thiel used to live here in Tucson 13 years ago but moved to Saint Petersburg Florida in 2011.
"We woke up the next day it was a category 1 and then I feel like maybe 6 hours later they had upgraded it to a category 3," she said.
She's been through different storms in Florida and it has been scary.
Hurricane Idalia made its mark in parts of Florida.
Thiel told News 4 Tucson right now she misses Tucson
She's expecting this weather in Florida until November.
Every year during this time she prepares ahead and fills up buckets of water just in case she loses electricity.
"It's not good for the environment it's not good for the shore it can be kind of scary and that part of it is no fun but you know you got to take the good with the bad it's a beautiful place to live if you can deal with some storms now and again," she added.
Thankfully she had no flooding issues and there was no damage to her home.