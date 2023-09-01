 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham
Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Storms could produce very heavy short duration rainfall
resulting in local Flash Flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

An Arizona woman living in Florida shares her experience of Hurricane Idalia

  • Updated
  • 0
In Cedar Key, Hurricane Idalia turned a ‘haven for artists’ into a flooded wreck

A vehicle was partially submerged after the arrival of Hurricane Idalia in Cedar Key on August 30.

 Julio-Cesar Chavez/Reuters

Shannon Thiel used to live here in Tucson 13 years ago but moved to Saint Petersburg Florida in 2011.

"We woke up the next day it was a category 1 and then I feel like maybe 6 hours later they had upgraded it to a category 3," she said.

She's been through different storms in Florida and it has been scary.

Hurricane Idalia made its mark in parts of Florida.

Thiel told News 4 Tucson right now she misses Tucson

She's expecting this weather in Florida until November.

Every year during this time she prepares ahead and fills up buckets of water just in case she loses electricity.

"It's not good for the environment it's not good for the shore it can be kind of scary and that part of it is no fun but you know you got to take the good with the bad it's a beautiful place to live if you can deal with some storms now and again," she added.

Thankfully she had no flooding issues and there was no damage to her home.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Recommended for you