An Arizona non-profit tied to Medicaid fraud approved for Oklahoma development

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - An Arizona non-profit that has links to a business accused of Medicaid fraud was given the green light to give affordable housing in Oklahoma City.
This $700 million deal, is one that was accepted despite the AHCCCS fraud investigation here in our state.
Jessica Stanford established the nonprofit aspiring to a new generation.
She also founded a for-profit with the same name. One that runs an outpatient clinic here in Arizona. It's also on the AHCCCS suspension list for providers accused of fraud it was suspended in June of this year.
Three apartment towers, commercial space, a hotel, even a lagoon, an affordable housing program with job training through a nonprofit called aspiring a new generation.
Joanne Carras said she is the board member for the company and financial advisor for the developer.
"We have the non-profit that provides housing for those that are unsheltered or chronically homeless," said Carras.
An independent outlet called "NonDoc" in Oklahoma City reported on the clinic's suspension issues, just before the council's vote.
