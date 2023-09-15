An Arizona man that has beat brain cancer twice is pushing congress for research funding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - An Arizona man who has won against brain cancer two times is joining hands with the American Cancer Society in pushing Congress for research funding.
Danny Efron is focused on finding a cure for cancer.
His grandmother, father, and mother all died from the disease.
His first brain surgery happened in 20-15 & he remained cancer-free for seven years.
In 2022 Efron's cancer came back.
He defeated it once again all thanks to research from federal funding.
Doctors were able to use a new radiation treatment that was made for the inside of the brain.
He is going to Washington D.C. with the company of hundreds of other cancer victims.
They will share their stories with lawmakers.
All to help get more money to help find the cure for cancer.
The group will also urge lawmakers to make early cancer screenings more readily available for Americans.
"In 2020 we received $3.3 billion in cancer research so we're looking for something upward around that," Efron added.
Efron said he's staying on top of his health.
He's planning on heading to Washington D.C. this coming Sunday.
