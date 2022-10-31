All schools in Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills listed as “A” schools

TUCSON (KVOA) – Schools in the Tanque Verde and Catalina Foothills unified school districts were given “A” status in the Arizona letter grade system.
The system measures student academic performance in the previous year. The 2021-2022 results include periods of transition to online, hybrid, and the return to in-person learning over the course of the Coronavirus pandemic.
TVUSD Superintendent Dr. Scott Hagerman stated the following concerning the news:
“I am proud of all that our students, team members, families, and the community have accomplished to see that students' academic growth improves over time. Tanque Verde Unified School District is grateful to share these results and looks forward to continuing our path in making our schools the premier choice in K-12 education”.
In the areas of English language arts and mathematics, TVUSD schools surpassed average scores across Arizona while demonstrating continual growth.
“We believe that our CFSD schools are performing well because we have highly capable people working with our students in a culture of high expectations,” said Mary Kamerzell, CFSD Superintendent. “Highly competent, caring teachers supported by strong school principals in partnership with parents is a winning combination.”
For more information about TVUSD visit their website. For more information about CFSD, visit Catalina Foothills School District (cfsd16.org).