Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO
11 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk
of heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part
of next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A year after Nathan Callahan was shot and killed, no suspect has been found

  • Updated
  • 0
Nathan Callahan

TUCSON, ARIZ (KVOA)- It was supposed to be a night by the pool, but it turned into the Callahan family's worst nightmare.

On June 26, 2022, Tucson police said Nathan Callahan was at a pool party with a friend when he was shot and killed. 

Nathan was like any other 18-year-old, his mother Jeanne told News 4, he liked cars, enjoyed listening to music, and hanging out with friends, "he would just light up a room," she said.

He was easy going and kind, even, up until the moments his life was taken from him.

Police said he bumped into a group of people at the pool party and was very apologetic, but the group beat him up anyways.

After Nathan returned to his friend to go home police said the group went after him, again.

"They walked over and one of them pulled out a gun," Eugene Callahan, Nathan's father said. "They shot him in the back of the head." 

Nathan died at the scene and his friend was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Now, a year later and no witnesses, police said they're still trying to find the person who murdered a beloved son.

"You wait for him to come through the door, it's hard for it to sink in, and know that he's not," Jeanne said. "There was over 300 kids at that party, I know someone knows something, we just need someone to come forward."

There's a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. You can call 88-CRIME and remain anonymous. 

