A year after Nathan Callahan was shot and killed, no suspect has been found

TUCSON, ARIZ (KVOA)- It was supposed to be a night by the pool, but it turned into the Callahan family's worst nightmare.
On June 26, 2022, Tucson police said Nathan Callahan was at a pool party with a friend when he was shot and killed.
Nathan was like any other 18-year-old, his mother Jeanne told News 4, he liked cars, enjoyed listening to music, and hanging out with friends, "he would just light up a room," she said.
He was easy going and kind, even, up until the moments his life was taken from him.
Police said he bumped into a group of people at the pool party and was very apologetic, but the group beat him up anyways.
After Nathan returned to his friend to go home police said the group went after him, again.
"They walked over and one of them pulled out a gun," Eugene Callahan, Nathan's father said. "They shot him in the back of the head."
Nathan died at the scene and his friend was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Now, a year later and no witnesses, police said they're still trying to find the person who murdered a beloved son.
"You wait for him to come through the door, it's hard for it to sink in, and know that he's not," Jeanne said. "There was over 300 kids at that party, I know someone knows something, we just need someone to come forward."
There's a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. You can call 88-CRIME and remain anonymous.