...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
degrees possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...Freeze Watch for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...After a brief break in the showers, another batch of rain
and snow can be expected tonight. Total snow accumulations of
up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet, with higher
amounts above 5000 feet and in the mountains.

* WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...Through 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

73rd Annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights now open

  • Updated
73rd Annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights Info! - 1

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights, Winterhaven neighborhood’s holiday gift to the Tucson community for the past 73 years, opened on Dec. 10 and will remain open until Dec. 26. 

Tucson residents have a variety of choices when deciding how to participate, including walking, taking a trolley, or taking a hayride through Winterhaven during the Festival of Lights.

Residents are encouraged to participate and visit from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly until it closes on Dec. 26. This holiday celebration is also a major fundraiser for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Winterhaven neighborhood residents, however, have had some difficulties in the past and are asking visitors to consider the following etiquette before attending:

  • Do not speed in the event area.

  • Pay careful attention to public safety personnel, traffic signage, and traffic signals.

  • Pay careful attention where you can and cannot park.

  • Consider carpooling or using transit.

  • Dispose of garbage appropriately. 

For more information about the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, please click here.

To learn more about the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, please visit the following link.