73rd Annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights now open

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights, Winterhaven neighborhood’s holiday gift to the Tucson community for the past 73 years, opened on Dec. 10 and will remain open until Dec. 26.
Tucson residents have a variety of choices when deciding how to participate, including walking, taking a trolley, or taking a hayride through Winterhaven during the Festival of Lights.
Residents are encouraged to participate and visit from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly until it closes on Dec. 26. This holiday celebration is also a major fundraiser for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Winterhaven neighborhood residents, however, have had some difficulties in the past and are asking visitors to consider the following etiquette before attending:
Do not speed in the event area.
Pay careful attention to public safety personnel, traffic signage, and traffic signals.
Pay careful attention where you can and cannot park.
Consider carpooling or using transit.
Dispose of garbage appropriately.
For more information about the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, please click here.
To learn more about the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, please visit the following link.