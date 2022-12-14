 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Pima and southeast Pinal counties including the
Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect tonight into Thursday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

28th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights returns Dec. 17

Parade of Lights to kick off holiday season this weekend

Parade of Lights / ©2018 Scott Griessel Creatista

 Scott Griessel / Creatista

TUCSON (KVOA) – The City of Tucson has announced that the 28th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights will be returning on Dec. 17.

The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on Stone Avenue and 17th Street. It then proceeds north, turns east on Ochoa Street/12th Street, turns south on Sixth Avenue, and ends at Armory Park, located at 222 S. 5th Ave.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17, the following roads will be closed for the parade:

  • Sixth Avenue, from Broadway to 18th Street

  • Ochoa Street/12th Street, from Stone Avenue to Fifth Avenue

  • Stone Avenue, from Broadway to 18th Street

  • Additional side streets, including 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th Streets from Sixth Avenue to Fifth Avenue will also be closed

All roadways are expected to reopen at 8:30 the same night.

Motorists driving in the area can expect traffic delays. All traveling public are asked to obey traffic control and use caution in the area.

For more information about the 28th Annual Parade of Lights, please click here.

