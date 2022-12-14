28th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights returns Dec. 17

TUCSON (KVOA) – The City of Tucson has announced that the 28th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights will be returning on Dec. 17.
The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on Stone Avenue and 17th Street. It then proceeds north, turns east on Ochoa Street/12th Street, turns south on Sixth Avenue, and ends at Armory Park, located at 222 S. 5th Ave.
Starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17, the following roads will be closed for the parade:
Sixth Avenue, from Broadway to 18th Street
Ochoa Street/12th Street, from Stone Avenue to Fifth Avenue
Stone Avenue, from Broadway to 18th Street
Additional side streets, including 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th Streets from Sixth Avenue to Fifth Avenue will also be closed
All roadways are expected to reopen at 8:30 the same night.
Motorists driving in the area can expect traffic delays. All traveling public are asked to obey traffic control and use caution in the area.
For more information about the 28th Annual Parade of Lights, please click here.