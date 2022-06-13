 Skip to main content
19th Anniversary of Aspen Fire this Friday

TUCSON (KVOA)- This Friday marks 19 years since the Aspen Fire ravaged part of the Catalina Mountains.

Nearly 85,000 acres burned  when the Aspen Fire broke out on June 17th, 2003. The town of Summerhaven experienced the most damage from the fire.  The fire damaged several  businesses and 300 homes were destroyed .

"I was actually working at the General Store at the time and we were evacuated," said Jeanne Hartmann. She still works and lives on Mount Lemmon.

Well known businesses like the General Store and the Cookie Cabin burned down. Pictures hang on the wall at the store, showing the building before, during and after the fire.

Many who live and work on Mt. Lemmon still remember details of the day the flames made it to their small community. "We had about an hour to get our stuff and go," Hartmann recalled.

"It was horribly devastating. It was super, super sad and the minute they let us back up we were trying to clean everything we could to rebuild," said Jenni Zimmerman.

Zimmerman's family has lived on the mountain since 1937.

She runs Mount Lemmon Realty out of the cabin her grandfather built decades ago.

It survived the fire. A bronze plaque hands outside the cabin's door, marking the feat.

"We're always going to be here, we're Summerhaven. We're not going anywhere," Zimmerman said.

