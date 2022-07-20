11 Reasons: Why Tucson is cycling heaven

TUCSON (KVOA) — One bike, two bike, three bikes — it doesn't matter how many bikes you have because Tucson is a cycling hotspot.
So you want to enjoy it any way you can.
Even in the brutal heat of an Arizona summer, cyclists are rolling around the Chuck Huckleberry Loop, which is roughly 136 miles of paved track around the city. It is just one of the many great routes.
"You're seeing six-foot bike lanes, and it's really just an amazing place to come out. The weather. You can ride 365 days a year," Damion Alexander, cyclist said. "Everything about Tucson cycling is what makes it great."
Alexander has been riding in Tucson for more than 30 years.
Along with the Loop, he loves to ride in Sabino Canyon, or the many mountain bike trails in Tucson.
There are also plenty of relaxing rides to choose from while Gates Pass and Mount Lemmon offer bigger challenges for more intense riders.
"You'll go by and you'll see 6-year olds going by on bikes. You'll see a 90-year old going by on a bike," TJ Juskiewicz, executive director of El Tour de Tucson said. "You might see a person that's training to do 200 miles today."
The executive director for the city's signature bike race said he expects 2022 year to be one of the biggest races yet, with a new prologue and thousands of riders ready for a post-pandemic competitive season.
For him, Tucson's standing as a bike mecca goes beyond the environment.
"It's not just great routes or the community loves cycling," he said. "All those things combined make it an amazing cycling community."
"The coolest thing about being outside is all the wildlife, Tucson's art scene, you can ride to restaurants," Alexander said. "It's just a really amazing way to get to discover and be a part of your community."
To read BizTucson Magazine's feature on 11 Reasons Why The World Is Watching Tucson, visit biztucson.com.