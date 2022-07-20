 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107
to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can
lead to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

11 Reasons: Why Tucson is cycling heaven

  • Updated
  • 0
Arizona records 207 new COVID-19 case; 15 deaths

El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — One bike, two bike, three bikes — it doesn't matter how many bikes you have because Tucson is a cycling hotspot.

So you want to enjoy it any way you can.

Even in the brutal heat of an Arizona summer, cyclists are rolling around the Chuck Huckleberry Loop, which is roughly 136 miles of paved track around the city. It is just one of the many great routes.

"You're seeing six-foot bike lanes, and it's really just an amazing place to come out. The weather. You can ride 365 days a year," Damion Alexander, cyclist said. "Everything about Tucson cycling is what makes it great."

Alexander has been riding in Tucson for more than 30 years.

Along with the Loop, he loves to ride in Sabino Canyon, or the many mountain bike trails in Tucson.

There are also plenty of relaxing rides to choose from while Gates Pass and Mount Lemmon offer bigger challenges for more intense riders.

"You'll go by and you'll see 6-year olds going by on bikes. You'll see a 90-year old going by on a bike," TJ Juskiewicz, executive director of El Tour de Tucson said. "You might see a person that's training to do 200 miles today."

The executive director for the city's signature bike race said he expects 2022 year to be one of the biggest races yet, with a new prologue and thousands of riders ready for a post-pandemic competitive season.

For him, Tucson's standing as a bike mecca goes beyond the environment.

"It's not just great routes or the community loves cycling," he said. "All those things combined make it an amazing cycling community."

"The coolest thing about being outside is all the wildlife, Tucson's art scene, you can ride to restaurants," Alexander said. "It's just a really amazing way to get to discover and be a part of your community."

To read BizTucson Magazine's feature on 11 Reasons Why The World Is Watching Tucson, visit biztucson.com.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

