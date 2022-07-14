11 Reasons: Tucson living up to title of UNESCO City Of Gastronomy

TUCSON (KVOA) — It is an incredible honor to be selected to be a UNESCO City Of Gastronomy. Tucson was selected in 2015 and is part of an elite group of cities from around the world recognized for their unique food and cultural ties to their communities. The recognition is well earned as the Old Pueblo's many eateries and foodie lifestyle provide many reasons the world is watching Tucson.
With its food festivals, more food trucks per capita than New York City and a vast array of unique restaurants, it is clear why Tucson is becoming more known for it's cuisine and culinary vibe. The list of people who have helped make that happen is impressive and long. That list includes Carlotta Flores, matriarch of the Flores family and it's renowned restaurants and Don Guerra, owner of Barrio Bread and the recent recipient of the prestigious James Beard Award for "Outstanding Baker".
Guerra who started Barrio Bread in 2009 and now not only provides bread to several restaurants but is now partnering with them said he believes Tucson's culinary community is just getting better.
"We have some amazing chefs in town, so everything is coming on the up," said Guerra. "And I love that people are trying new things, so it's not like we are doing the same things over and over so there's new business coming up in the gastronomy world."
Carlotta Flores said besides the amazing talent and creative people in the food community there is also a very strong connection to the community.
"I know that El Charro and a lot of businesses in Tucson don't just mean something to my family but mean many things to other families," said Flores.
That family connection is spread among many restaurants in Tucson, in fact, nearly two-thirds, almost 70 percent are locally owned compared to the national average of 40 percent.
"I think people are very proud, they want to support what is local, they want to support the mom and pops and that's where we want to keep our money," said Guerra. "And I really think that is the secret to success."
But Tucson's growing reputation as a gastronomy paradise goes beyond it many eateries. The city is also becoming well known for it food festivals including the very popular Tucson Meet Yourself. Kim Johnston, who works at one of Tucson's downtown restaurants said with so many choices it easy to understand why the area has become a culinary paradise.
"There's a ton of places to eat now and I think that is a big draw," said Johnston. "Not just downtown, but Tucson in general and the great food that we have, so it's a great reflection of downtown."
There are currently 49 UNESCO Cities Of Gastronomy around the world. Tucson remains among just two cities that have been honored with the title here in the United States.
To read BizTucson Magazine's feature on 11 Reasons Why The World Is Watching Tucson, visit biztucson.com.