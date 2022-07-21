11 Reasons: Space industry goes takes step farther out by orbiting Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson's reputation in the the space industry is out of this world.
Many know, that space is the final frontier. But this frontier is something the University of Arizona has gone to and continues to explore.
"The University of Arizona is the crown jewel in space science," NASA Deputy Administrator and former astronaut Pam Melroy said.
Mark Marley is the director of the Lunar Planetary Lab and agrees with the title. He also said Tucson is the Space City of the Southwest.
"I think that's a great description for Tucson because there are so many different space activities from the university to the new space companies that are being founded," he said.
UArizona has been involved in every Apollo Mission.
From researchers producing the first images of the galaxy's black hole to the UArizona led OSIRIS-REx NASA Mission where in 2020, the craft landed on the asteroid Bennu to sample and collect the asteroids organic material to be analyzed by UArizona researchers, it is clear the university is on the forefront on the journey out to space.
"When we have samples, we are actually learning things we didn't know about the universe," Dr. Elizabeth Cantwell, UArizona Senior Vice President for Research and Innovation said. "We live that is transformational for humanity."
That is one of the reasons the world is watching Tucson to answer the basic questions of how did the universe begin, how did the first galaxies form, how did the stars form and the planets around the stars.
"Ultimately, after the earth was formed 4.5 billion years ago, how did life get started on Earth?" Marley said. "Where did the building blocks come from? Asteroid delivering the carbon and the oxygen crucial to life."
Questions OSIRIS REx will answer.
The rocket is carrying the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope — a project a UArizona husband and wife researchers were involved with.
The telescope turns science fiction into reality by capturing every detail and the most in-depth look ever.
“Every dot of light we see here is an individual star, not unlike our sun. And many of these likely also have planets,” NASA astrophysicist Amber Straughn said.
Even the president got a briefing on the James Webb Space Telescope.
"Light from other worlds, orbiting stars, far beyond our own it's astounding when I read this," President Joe Biden said.
Fourteen countries partnered and contributed to this space telescope. So what placed Tucson on the world space science map?
"Astronomers realized early on that with its dark skies and great weather, Tucson was a great place to locate telescopes," Marley said. "There are a lot of nearby mountain tops near the university."
In the Old Pueblo, a star was born "to explore strange new worlds to scout new life and civilizations to boldy go where no man has gone before."
"And we're boldy going," Marley said. "So go Wildcats and let's go to space."
As for the economic benefit, Marley says the space science industry is estimated as being comparable to hosting the Super Bowl every other year.
That is an astronomical sum.
To read BizTucson Magazine's feature on 11 Reasons Why The World Is Watching Tucson, visit biztucson.com.