11 Reasons: Downtown finally the place to be in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Downtown Tucson has always been unique, but not always for the right reasons. While revitalization efforts have gone on for decades, it is only in the last ten years the city has finally gotten the world's attention.
The Rio Nuevo District was created in 1999 to spearhead the revitalization of downtown Tucson. Ten years in, little had been accomplished. It's board had spent more money on studies than actual projects — an estimated $200 million was unaccounted for and the city was mired in lawsuits. It was clearly time for a change. The state then took over and appointed new board members.
Tucson commercial real estate broker, Mark Irvin, was one of the first new appointees, part of a core of new blood determined to pump new life in to downtown.
"We had to say goodbye to some people and we had to say hello to some people", said Irvin. "We were really lucky then to get Fletcher McCusker and Chris Sheafe to join our board. And I will tell you, to me, that was a huge turning point in our board as far as having great leadership, leading us forward and making stuff happen."
The new board's first goal was refurbishing the Tucson Convention Center Arena. Irvin said getting it done changed everything.
"It was the very first project we did. Another catalyst. In my opinion, it's what allowed us to go get the Road Runners and bring them to Tucson and ultimately allowed the Sugar Skulls to come to Tucson and play in the arena," Irvin said, "We really wanted to have an anchor tenant at the TCC so that provided that bandwidth for us to do so."
Irvin says another springboard was convincing Caterpillar to build its $50 million mining center in the Mercado District in 2017. From there, came a flood of other projects that continued on even through the pandemic with more than $550 million in construction. Those projects included $65 million in more improvements to the TCC and the long promised completion of a hotel at the convention center.
Several residential complexes, like The Flin and the Monier, with hundreds of apartments, thousands of square feet of retail space and parking garages were also finished.
Tucson businessman, Edmund Marquez, Rio Nuevo secretary and board member for seven years said the surge in growth was driven by a board skilled in the art of a deal.
"Today's Rio Nuevo board is night and day compared to the original board for the fact that we are really a CEO led board,"," said Marquez.
Marquez said that business first mentality is what has made Tucson an attractive location for investors who have now brought in a vast array of restaurants and entertainment venues to downtown and other projects are on the way.
"The future of Rio Nuevo is to continue to activate spaces," said Marquez. "And I think, as you watch us move forward, I think you will see us be a little more diligent. I don't want to use the word aggressive, but we are going to be diligent in activating those spaces so you just don't see anymore closed up or boarded up spaces downtown."
Clearly, there is more work to be done — plans that include a 19-story high rise, slated for completion in 2023. But if you have been downtown lately, you know there is something for everyone.
Local musician, Erick Grillo, said he is just one of many who is benefiting from the Old Pueblo's resurgence.
"It's definitely up and coming in the last two and a half years that I have been here," said Grillo. "And I love basically the opportunities that it has offered me and a lot of other people."
When the new board was appointed, there was talk of renaming it.
Rio Nuevo Chair Fletcher McCusker is quoted as saying, instead of changing the name of the board, they decided to change its reputation.
Mission accomplished.
To read BizTucson Magazine's feature on 11 Reasons Why The World Is Watching Tucson, visit biztucson.com.