11 Reasons: Aerospace, defense takes Tucson to new heights

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson is proud to team up with Biz Tucson magazine to bring you what we feel are the 11 reasons the world is watching Tucson.
One of those reasons the aerospace and defense megaregion.
Raytheon Missiles and Defense is the leader who started it all.
There are many products Raytheon Missile and Defense manufactures here in Tucson.
This technology is used around the world to make it a safer place.
"We ensure the men and women who put on those uniforms are able to come home and return safely to their family, not only protect themselves, but to protect us," Kim Ernzen, the president of Raytheon Naval Power said.
For the war in Ukraine, Raytheon Missiles and Defense is providing the country with the Javelin.
"Which is an anti-tank capability and anti-missile, as well as Stinger, which is going after airborne targets," said Ernzen.
The technology has been around for decades and proven to be extremely effective.
"Obviously, the technology has evolved in those to meet advance threats," Ernzen said. "But they have proven that capability met needs in the past and continues to meet the needs of today."
Raytheon Missiles and Defense is just one of more than 200-companies that are part of the aerospace and defense ecosystem in Southern Arizona.
"We are a major aerospace hub," Joe Snell, the president and CEO of Sun Corridor said. "A lot of people don't know it, but we have the fifth highest concentration of aerospace workers in the United States."
Tucson became known for aerospace and defense beginning in 1951.
But, Howard Hughes did not just want to provide product to the U.S. government.
"More importantly, he was an innovator at heart and he had a vision for only pushing the technology envelope at the time, but continuing to push the company to grow," Ernzen said
Grow it has — 70 years later, Raytheon Missiles and Defense has 13,000 local employees. According to Snell, "just Raytheon alone generates $2.4 billion annually in Arizona."
Snell added, Raytheon and Tucson's aerospace industry are doing very well.
"We need to have a strong defense and these firms provide this for our nation," Snell said.
Ernzen said globally it is also looking good, and also looking good globally.
"Tucson is on the map and that's one of the reasons the world is going to continue to watch them," Ernzen said.
To read BizTucson Magazine's feature on 11 Reasons Why The World Is Watching Tucson, visit biztucson.com.