Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.
Temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday and just below
excessive heat criteria before increasing again Thursday
through Friday. However due to the cumulative affect of heat
on human bodies, the warning will be remain in effect through
Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Clackamas firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

Little ducklings are back with their mama after being rescued from a storm drain by Clackamas firefighters.

 Clackamas Fire/KPTV

    OREGON CITY, Oregon (KPTV) -- Little ducklings are back with their mama after being rescued from a storm drain by Clackamas firefighters.

Clackamas Fire says just before 6 p.m. they responded to Frontier Parkway in Oregon City after a homeowner reported hearing a mama duck crying on top of a storm drain. Several ducklings had fallen into the storm drain and were unable to get out on their own.

Firefighters arrived and were able to safely recover the ducklings from the storm drain.

The little ducklings were reunited with their mama.

