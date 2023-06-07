City of Tucson receives $2.7 million from Gov. Katie Hobbs

TUCSON (KVOA) — $20 million is being allocated to cities across the state to address the homeless problem.
Tucson is set to receive $2.7 million, making it the second-highest amount granted to a city in the state.
A homeless man named Rudy tells us that he prefers not to disclose his last name, but he is currently experiencing homelessness for the first time at the age of 43.
"They wanted to raise the rent, and because we were on a low income, they forced us out. We were paying $1200, and now the rent is $1800 over there," said Rudy.
That's why the city is currently in the process of purchasing the Knights Inn, a building with 67 units.
City of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero states, "This is non-congregate shelter will provide families and individuals with their own rooms, ensuring safety."
The Mayor also mentions that there are other plans for the allocated funds.
"We will be able to use it for hotel vouchers, which will give us an opportunity to utilize additional spaces when ours are full," said Mayor Romero.
Rudy said that after being on the streets for some time, he is anxious to take advantage of the Housing First program.
"I'm tired of being on the streets; it gets scary around here at night. You never know what's going to happen, " said Rudy.
The $20 million allocated statewide is coming from the budget recently signed by Governor Katie Hobbs.