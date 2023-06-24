 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Check your pantry: Frito-Lay issues allergy alert for an undeclared salsa dip ingredient

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dip because it may contain an undeclared milk allergen. Tostitos avocado salsa is seen in a Georgia retail store in May 2022.

 Wirestock, Inc./Alamy Stock Photo

(CNN) — Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dip because it may contain an undeclared milk allergen, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. 

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could face “a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” if they eat the dip, according to the FDA release

The front of the salsa dip jar is correctly labeled, but the side that lists its nutritional information does not include the allergen on the label. 

The recall affects the 15-ounce Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dip that was sold nationwide in stores and online and that could have been purchased as early as April 5, 2023, according to the FDA.

No other Tostitos products were impacted by Frito-Lay’s recall.

“If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately,” the release stated. 

Last month, Frito-Lay issued a dairy-related voluntary recall of some of its Lay’s Classic Potato Chips packages, according to the FDA.

The recall, which happened after a consumer complaint prompted an investigation, involved packaging that may have had undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion chips, according to a news release

The-CNN-Wire

