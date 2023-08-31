Champions League draw: Paris Saint-Germain in ‘group of death’ and Harry Kane to return to England

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 415 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arivaca, or
13 miles west of Tubac, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Arivaca, Newfield, Sasabe, Arivaca Lake and Ruby.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham
Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM MST this afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Storms could produce very heavy short duration rainfall
resulting in local Flash Flooding (rapid rises).|
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be
capable of producing areas of dense blowing dust, reducing
visibility between one quarter mile and one mile.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Thunderstorms will produce strong thunderstorm outflow
winds capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon and
evening...with a potential for Haboob formation between Tucson
and Phoenix. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly
reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible, especially along
Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix and Highway 86 west of
Tucson. Strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will likely
suspend dust into the air that people and animals breathe.
Individuals with heart disease and respiratory sensitivities may
want to reduce their level of exertion to limit the dust they
breathe into their lungs...especially if they are near dust-
prone locations. Those most at risk may feel better if they
avoid outside exercise today...keeping windows and doors closed
to help reduce exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

&&

Champions League draw: Paris Saint-Germain in ‘group of death’ and Harry Kane to return to England

(CNN) — It’s time for Europe’s biggest soccer clubs to go head-to-head again and the draw for this season’s Champions League group stages didn’t disappoint in producing some mouthwatering fixtures.

Every year there is a so-called ‘group of death’ and this season it appears to be Group F that will be given the title.

Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle all feature in this group and will play each other home and away to decide who advances to the next round of Europe’s elite competition.

This represents a difficult test for all teams involved, particularly Newcastle on its long-awaited return to European football, but fans of the four teams can find some solace in the fact that they will have the opportunity to visit some of European soccer’s great stadiums.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane will return to England for the first time since leaving Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich in the summer after being drawn alongside Manchester United in Group A, as well as Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Bayern Munich taking on Manchester United is also a repeat of one of the Champions League’s most iconic encounters.

United fans will have strong memories of the team’s famous comeback win against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final.

Last year’s winner Manchester City has avoided some of the toughest sides in Europe and will be confident of its chances to progress in the tournament from Group G.

Arsenal fans have been waiting a while to see their team in the Champions League and will be pleased that the Gunners have also managed to avoid Europe’s best teams in Group B.

The European Cup’s most successful team, Real Madrid, has been drawn alongside Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin in Group C as it looks to add to its record 14 trophies in the competition.

The fixtures for the competition are yet to be confirmed.

Individual awards

Following the Champions League draw, individual awards were handed out for the 2022-23 season.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola was awarded the 2022-23 UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year. The Spaniard led Manchester City to a historic treble as the club picked up silverware in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Guardiola’s star striker Erling Haaland picked up the 2022-23 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year trophy. Haaland scored goals at an unprecedented rate during the 2022-23 season and was the top scorer in the Premier League during Manchester City’s incredible campaign.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman was announced as the 2022-23 UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year. Wiegman won the European Championship with England in 2022 and also led England to the final of the Women’s World Cup in 2023 where the Lionesses lost to Spain.

One of the Spain players who helped defeat Wiegman and England was Aitana Bonmatí, who was awarded the 2022-23 UEFA Women’s Player of the Year trophy. Bonmatí also had a brilliant season for club team Barcelona, where she was influential as it won a league and Champions League double.

Champions League draw in full

Group A – Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B – Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Lens

Group C – Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D – Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E – Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F – Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G – Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Crvena zvezda (Red Star), Young Boys

Group H – Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

