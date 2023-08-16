Cancer diagnosis rates are going up in younger adults, study finds, driven largely by rises in women and people in their 30s

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 406 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ajo. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&