Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys suggest they’ll present evidence that he was elsewhere during the killings of 4 Idaho students

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 505 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pisinemo, or
25 miles west of Sells, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Covered
Wells, Ali Chugk, San Simon, Pia Oik, Santa Cruz, Mountain Village,
Kots Kug, Kupk, Papago Farms and San Simon West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County,
Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys suggest they’ll present evidence that he was elsewhere during the killings of 4 Idaho students

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho, on June 27.

 August Frank/Pool/Reuters

(CNN) — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last fall, was not at the location where the crimes took place, his defense attorneys suggested Tuesday, though they have yet to provide evidence or details about his whereabouts.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the November 13 deaths of 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen; and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were fatally stabbed in their off-campus home in Moscow. A not guilty plea has been entered on his behalf, and his trial is set for October.

“Evidence corroborating Mr. Kohberger being at a location other than the King Road address will be disclosed pursuant to discovery and evidentiary rules as well as statutory requirements,” attorney Anne Taylor wrote in a Tuesday court filing.

The document stops short of saying where Kohberger was at the time of the killings.

The killings and lengthy investigation rattled the community of Moscow, a city of 25,000 people that hadn’t recorded a murder since 2015. After seven weeks of little information and heightened anxieties, Kohberger, a graduate student from nearby Washington State University, was arrested across the country at his parents’ house in Pennsylvania.

He has been in police custody since then and is being held without bail. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty, according to court documents.

Tuesday’s filing was focused on Kohberger’s alibi.

“A defendant’s denial of the charges against him does not constitute an alibi, but as soon as he offers evidence that he was at some place other than where the crime of which he is charged was committed, he is raising the alibi defense,” the filing states.

“It is anticipated this evidence may be offered by way of cross-examination of witnesses produced by the State as well as calling expert witnesses,” the filing states.

Kohberger “stands firm” on his constitutional right to silence as well as to testify on his own behalf, his lawyers said.

Weapon not found

Latah County prosecutors and defense attorneys have sparred over whether DNA evidence found at the scene was planted there.

Investigators say DNA matching Kohberger’s was found on the sheath of a Ka-Bar knife believed to be the weapon used in the killings, which has not been recovered.

“What the State’s argument asks this Court and Mr. Kohberger to assume is that the DNA on the sheath was placed there by Mr. Kohberger, and not someone else during an investigation that spans hundreds of members of law enforcement and apparently at least one lab the State refuses to name,” Kohberger’s defense attorneys said in a June filing.

“lf Defendant wishes to explore the theory that his DNA was planted on the Ka-Bar knife sheath, he is free to do so,” the state responded in a subsequent court filing on July 14.

A 37-day stay of Kohberger’s speedy trial deadline was granted earlier this month, but Judge John Judge was clear the stay did not apply to other elements of the trial including Tuesday’s deadline to provide an alibi.

