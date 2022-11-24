Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year

TUCSON (KVOA) — The busiest shopping day of the year kicks off Friday.
Some retailers are hopeful that 20-22 could help snap a losing streak, when it comes to Black Friday sales.
Stores are looking to get many items off of the shelves this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as products have been sitting in inventory for longer than usual due to the domino effect of the Pandemic.
The pandemic along with labor shortages disrupted supply chains for the past year and half.
“There down 28% in regards to volume. Here is the other thing, I think a lot of major retailers couldn't get products so they bought and bought and bought now what's happening they are overstocked in inventory," said Jean Reehl, President of Custom Back Office Solutions
With inflation at 7.7%, that's the highest it's been in 40 years, shoppers are wondering if they are going to get any good deals.
Reehl also said “It's been a very unusual year; I've been in this business for many years and certainly orders are down from previous years."
One shopper tells News 4 Tucson they aren't participating in Black Friday this year, instead they have something else in mind.
Shopper Dalton Smith said “I mean me personally I like to do all of my online shopping anyways. I just do it from the comfort of my home and buy all the stuff that I need”.
Experts say you should be searching for bargains beyond what you might expect to find during the rest of the year.
If you are looking to get a smartphone tomorrow, prices dropped 22.9%, and TV prices declined to 16-percent.
The earliest we are seeing stores open are at 5:00 a.m. Retailers are not expecting long lines as sales have been going on since last month.