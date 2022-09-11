Biden will not travel with a delegation to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona... South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 415 PM MST. * At 332 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles east of Santa Rosa, or 32 miles north of Sells, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of north central Pima and south central Pinal Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH