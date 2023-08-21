Biden to visit fire-ravaged Maui on Monday as search efforts continue, with more than 800 people still missing

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 330 PM MST. * At 242 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over San Xavier Community, or 8 miles southwest of Tucson, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Tucson, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, South Tucson, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita, Summit, Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Tucson Estates, Catalina Foothills, San Xavier Mission and Ryan AirField. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH