Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO
8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Beyoncé honors dancer stabbed to death at Brooklyn gas station while dancing to her music

Beyoncé performs onstage in Warsaw, Poland, in June.

 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

(CNN) — Beyoncé has paid tribute to O’Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer who was fatally stabbed at a Brooklyn gas station while vogueing to her music in what police say they are investigating as an anti-gay hate crime.

“REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY,” reads a message displayed prominently on Beyoncé’s official website. Sibley was vogueing to a Beyoncé song at the gas station on Saturday night.

A group of men approached Sibley as he danced with friends and started to shout gay slurs at the group, Sibley’s friend Otis Pena said on Facebook Live.

The slurs eventually led to a dispute, an NYPD spokesperson told CNN.

The argument escalated and a man stabbed Sibley, said Pena, who witnessed the incident and put pressure on Sibley’s wound. Sibley, who was stabbed in the torso, was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police are searching for a 17-year-old they believe is responsible for the stabbing death of the Brooklyn man, a source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

Sibley was a professional dancer who was featured in several music videos and had performed at New York City’s renowned Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, according to the center’s website.

Brad Hoylman-Sigal, a New York state senator, tweeted about the incident Monday, saying he was “heartbroken and enraged” to learn about Sibley’s death.

“Despite homophobes’ best efforts, gay joy is not a crime. Hate-fueled attacks are,” the senator, who is gay, tweeted.

