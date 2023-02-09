Authorities searching for vehicle involved in a hit and run

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run early Thursday morning.
At around 1:30 a.m., authorities responded to the area north of West Glenn Street and North Stone Ave for a report of an unresponsive man in the roadway.
Officers located a man in his 40's, lying in the curb lane of southbound Stone Ave.
The man had obvious signs of trauma leading authorities to believe he was hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It was determined that the man was in the roadway, in the southbound lanes of Stone Ave, not in a marked or implied crosswalk.
Detectives are determining if the man was crossing Stone Ave, or if he was walking in the roadway itself.
The vehicle that struck the man fled the scene without stopping.
The vehicle is described as a light-colored, possibly grey, 2010-2012 Ford Fusion. Investigators believe the vehicle has noticeable front-end damage that includes the windshield area.
Anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing and additional updates will be provided as they become available.