Arizona transgender birth certificate case given class action status

TUCSON (KVOA) — On Thursday, a federal district court in Tucson granted the plaintiffs' request to certify a class action in a case challenging Arizona's requirement that transgender people must have surgery to change the gender marker on their birth certificate.
The National Center for Lesbian Rights, along with co-counsel Cooley LLP and Osborn Maledon, P.A., initially filed the case on behalf of three transgender individuals who sought to correct their birth certificates.
“The stories of our clients are just a small representation of the thousands of individuals born in Arizona who are unable to amend their birth certificates to reflect who they are,” said Rachel Berg, NCLR Staff Attorney. “We are thrilled that this case will now apply to all transgender individuals born in Arizona who wish to amend their birth certificates to accurately reflect their gender identity. Access to correct identity documents is critically important to the health and well-being of transgender people.”
The lawsuit alleges that Arizona's surgical requirement violates the Equal Protection and Due Process Clauses of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.