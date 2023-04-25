Arizona needs help finding gassy wells to plug up

Arizona has already identified 246 "orphaned" wells that pose a health risk to the state. More could be out there.
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has launched a new program that aims to plug up abandoned gas wells that potentially pose a health risk by polluting the state's air.
Up to 246 of the so-called "orphaned" wells have already been identified by ADEQ and the agency believes there could be more out there.
Many of these oil and gas wells were drilled in the early 1900s before Arizona had established utility regulations. If left unplugged, then methane can leak out of these wells and into the environment.
ADEQ was recently allocated $25 million from the federal government to properly plug the state's orphaned wells.
The state believes there are more wells that have yet to be identified and encourages residents to report information on suspected wells.
“We are eager to work with community members to locate, verify and address any potential orphaned wells. Working together on this initiative, we will create a safer and healthier Arizona for everyone,” said Daniel Czecholinski, the ADEQ air quality director.
The Arizona Oil and Gas Conservation Commission said orphaned wells can often be identified by the presence of industrial equipment – like tall metal pipes – sticking out around the surface.
State officials will be monitoring methane levels around wells before and after the plugging process to measure its effectiveness.
ADEQ is only investigating orphaned wells located on state or privately-owned lands. The process for reporting a suspected orphaned well can be found here.