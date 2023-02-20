Arizona man who received first ‘heart in a box’ transplant celebrates 50th wedding anniversary

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible in the valleys. 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains and Baboquivari Mountains. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&