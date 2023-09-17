Arizona and Taiwan's Stem collaboration fuels future opportunities

Tucson, Ariz. (KVOA) - Governor Katie Hobbs recently took a trip to Taiwan in hopes to develop partnerships, create jobs, attract investment and try to build up Arizona's manufacturing reputation.
During her time in Taipei on Saturday, Governor Hobbs went to a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between the Arizona Science Center and the National Taiwan Science Education Center.
The idea of the memorandum is to further collaborative opportunities related to stem in the workforce.
"This signing represents a new opportunity for collaboration between Arizona and Taiwan, one focused on inspiring the next generation," explained Governor Hobbs.