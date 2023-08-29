 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Apple expected to unveil new iPhone at ‘Wonderlust.’ special event

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Pictured is the Apple store at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, on April 14.

 Mike Segar/Reuters

New York (CNN) — The next iPhone could be just weeks away.

Apple announced its fall special event on Tuesday, sending out press invites for the morning of September 12th. Invitees will get to attend in-person at the Steve Jobs Theater inside Apple Park, the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, while the general public can watch online at 10 am PST.

Apple’s event invitations are always closely studied for hidden meanings, with this year’s featuring a disintegrating, multi-hued Apple logo and the tag line: “Wonderlust.”

The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, with rumors that the next generation of the iPhone will bring significant upgrades including new colors, better battery performance, a switch from the Apple’s proprietary lightning connector to the USB-C, faster charging and highly improved camera capabilities, according to 9to5Mac, a tech blog that closely follows Apple rumors.

New iterations of the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra are also expected.

The “Wonderlust.” event comes about three months after Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference unveiled updates to multiple hardware and software products, as well as its highly ambitious mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro.

The-CNN-Wire

