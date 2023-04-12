 Skip to main content
Almost $1 million worth of drugs seized on Monday in Texas

Meth pic

Mexican cartel’s are flooding Methamphetamine in to the U.S.

 By Sean Mooney

HIDALGO, Tex. (KVOA) - On April 10, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers seized over $900,000 in methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas.

CBP officers encountered a white Chevrolet SUV coming from Mexico and driven by a 21-year-old woman U.S. citizen.

The vehicle received further inspection by utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and screening by a canine team.

Officers extracted 55 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing over 100 pounds concealed in the vehicle.

CBP office of field operations arrested the driver and seized the narcotics and vehicle.

A criminal investigation was initiated by special agents with homeland security investigations.

