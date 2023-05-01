Aerosmith to 'Peace Out' after 50 years with farewell tour

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150...151...AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON THROUGH THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana)
area through this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
areas of blowing dust that may result in local PM- 10 concentrations
that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air
quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602-771-2300.

Aerosmith to 'Peace Out' after 50 years with farewell tour

  • 0
Aerosmith to 'Peace Out' after 50 years with farewell tour

Aerosmith is heading into retirement with a farewell tour. Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith here perform during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2020.

 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Aerosmith is heading into retirement with a farewell tour.

The group announced Monday that they will have a 40-date North American tour, featuring special guests The Black Crowes.

"It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT!," Aerosmith said in a joint statement. "Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

They also shared that drummer Joey Kramer will not be joining them.

"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," the band said in a statement. "Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

In 2020, Kramer sued the band for breach of contract, saying he was being blocked from performing after suffering "minor injuries" the prior spring.

He sought an injunction after they made plans to play without him at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year and at the Grammy Awards and lost that case.

Aerosmith recently wrapped their Las Vegas residency, "Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild" at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The new tour will be produced by Live Nation and will kick off in Philadelphia on September 2, with stops across the US and Canada, including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, New York's Madison Square Garden, Austin's Moody Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago's United Center, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on January 26.

There will also be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year's Eve 2023.

Tickets for the general sale will be available Friday at 10 a.m. local time on ticketmaster.com.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you