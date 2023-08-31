Adam Driver criticizes Netflix and Amazon at Venice Film Festival amid ongoing SAG strike

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 415 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arivaca, or
13 miles west of Tubac, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Arivaca, Newfield, Sasabe, Arivaca Lake and Ruby.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham
Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM MST this afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Storms could produce very heavy short duration rainfall
resulting in local Flash Flooding (rapid rises).|
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be
capable of producing areas of dense blowing dust, reducing
visibility between one quarter mile and one mile.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Thunderstorms will produce strong thunderstorm outflow
winds capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon and
evening...with a potential for Haboob formation between Tucson
and Phoenix. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly
reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible, especially along
Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix and Highway 86 west of
Tucson. Strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds will likely
suspend dust into the air that people and animals breathe.
Individuals with heart disease and respiratory sensitivities may
want to reduce their level of exertion to limit the dust they
breathe into their lungs...especially if they are near dust-
prone locations. Those most at risk may feel better if they
avoid outside exercise today...keeping windows and doors closed
to help reduce exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

&&

Adam Driver criticizes Netflix and Amazon at Venice Film Festival amid ongoing SAG strike

  • 0
Adam Driver criticizes Netflix and Amazon at Venice Film Festival amid ongoing SAG strike

Adam Driver seen at the Venice Film Festival premiere of 'Ferrari' criticizes Netflix and Amazon at Venice Film Festival amid ongoing SAG strike

 Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images

(CNN) — Appearing at a press conference during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, “Ferrari” star Adam Driver name-checked streaming giants Amazon and Netflix as the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in Hollywood continue.

“Why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International (distributors for “Ferrari”) can meet the dream demands of what SAG is asking for – this is pre-negotiations – the dream version of SAG’s wishlist, but a big company like Netflix and Amazon can’t,” Driver asked.

He added that “every time people from SAG go and support a movie that has agreed to these terms – the interim agreement – it just makes it more obvious that these people are willing to support the people that they collaborate with, and the others are not.”

The actor has starred in several Netflix films, including last year’s “White Noise” and 2019’s “Marriage Story,” a performance for which he earned an Oscar nomination.

Driver is among the few actors who are participating in events at the Venice Film Festival through the interim agreement waivers with SAG-AFTRA for independent projects.

Strike guidelines otherwise prohibit members of the actors guild from promoting films and TV series that are produced by studios and streamers that are part of the AMPTP.

Members of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike in July, and writers in the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have been on strike since May.

Directed by Michael Mann, “Ferrari” is an independent film that stars Driver as Enzo Ferrari, the Italian sports car magnate, and chronicles his life story.

“I’m very happy to be here to support this movie,” Driver said in Venice, adding that he’s also “very proud to be here to be a visual representation of a movie that’s not part of the AMPTP and to promote the SAG leadership directive, which is an effective tactic – which is the interim agreement.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.