A man is dead after being hit by a car Saturday night

TUCSON (KVOA) - On March 4th shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers and the Tucson Fire Department responded to the intersection of S. Craycroft Rd. and E. 26th St. for a report of a man being hit by a car.

TFD transported the man, 56-year-old Clifford Wayne Haskins, to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they determined that Haskins was attempting to cross the road mid-block when the driver of the Ford hit the man. The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

Officers say they determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.