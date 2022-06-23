5 takeaways from the fifth day of January 6 hearings

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 345 PM MST. * At 152 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the Contreras burn scar will result in debris flow moving downstream. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways and streets. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Kitt Peak and Pan Tak. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE