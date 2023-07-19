 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 108 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

$2 billion Disneyland-sized ‘Americana-themed’ park and resort planned along Route 66

The $2 billion American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will to be located just west of Grand Lake on Route 66, according to plans for the development announced July 19.

 THG The Hettema Group

There’s another stop coming along Route 66 in northeast Oklahoma.

The $2 billion American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will to be located just west of Grand Lake on Route 66, according to plans for the development announced Wednesday.

The theme park and resort are expected to open in 2026, after a first-phase RV park with cabins in spring 2025. At 125 acres, the “Americana-themed” park will be comparable in size to Disneyland or the Magic Kingdom at Disney World, American Heartland said in a news release.

“We feel like this project will be a gamechanger for tourism in not only Northeast Oklahoma but the entire region,” Kristy Adams, a sales and marketing executive for the development, said in an email to CNN Travel. “We have already met with several tourism partners and are excited to start promoting this addition to the great state of Oklahoma.”

Adams said in the news release that the destination expects to attract more than two million visitors to Oklahoma from out of state each year.

Six American “lands” will be featured in the park: Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis. Led by Steve Hedrick, the design team includes more than 20 former Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers, according to the news release.

The RV park will span 320 acres with 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins. A 300-room hotel and an indoor water park are also part of the planned development.

The-CNN-Wire

